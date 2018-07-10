Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited different underpasses in the city to inspect armaments for monsoon on Monday.

He was accompanied by the chairman of DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers. Rehan Hashmi informed the mayor about arrangements for monsoon in various locations of district central. Talking to media, Wasim said that all preparations for monsoon are complete and the sumps of underpasses have been checked whereas pumping machinery has been made operational to ensure swift drainage of all rain water from under passes. He said that the infrastructure was badly damaged during last ten years and now we are correcting this by utilising all available resources. He said that we want to provide maximum facilities to people during coming monsoon and in this connection all necessary measures have been taken.

He said that big drains have been cleaned and all small drains are also being cleaned to remove all hurdles in the flow of water in storm water drains.