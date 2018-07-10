Share:

LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of muggy weather on Monday with large scale power outages and water shortage adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

In Lahore, lack of rains, winds and abundance of sunshine caused considerable increase in the mercury level with high humidity making the weather oppressive, causing people to sweat profusely throughout the day.

Frequent outages added to the woes of heat stricken people. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 40 degree Celsius and 30C respectively. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. A shallow westerly wave is affecting northern areas. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating Kashmir and its adjoining area. Experts have forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.