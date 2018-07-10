Share:

LONDON - Defending champion Roger Federer and world number one Rafael Nadal outlasted their respective opponents to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Federer outclassed France's Adrian Mannarino 3-0, 6-0 7-5 6-4 on Centre Court, and has now won 32 consecutive sets at SW19. He will play South African eighth seed Kevin Anderson or France's Gael Monfils in the last eight on Wednesday. The top seed is bidding for a joint record ninth singles title to draw level with Martina Navratilova.

Federer served out the match with an ace out wide, winning in one hour and 45 minutes. The Swiss is two sets short of his all-time record streak, which he set between the third round in 2005 and the final in 2006. "I wouldn't know that it happened in '05 and '06, I feel like these streaks just happen," he said. "I'm equally happy if I would have won all the matches in four sets. That it happened to be in straights, it helps me for to save energy for the rest of the tournament." Elsewhere, Milos Raonic beat Mackenzie McDonald in four sets to reach the quarter-finals for the third year in a row.

Nadal reached his first Wimbledon quarterfinal since 2011 with a straight-sets win over unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely. The second seed, 32, converted his third match point to win 6-3 6-3 6-4. The Spaniard is still on track to meet top seed Roger Federer - on the 10th anniversary of their epic 2008 final - in Sunday's men's singles showpiece. Nadal will play either Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro or France's Gilles Simon in the last eight.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion is playing his first tournament since winning an 11th French Open title last month after pulling out of Queen's - a move which appears to be paying dividends. Nadal looks refreshed and in peak condition both mentally and physically, having not dropped a set on his way to the quarter-finals. "It is an important moment for me. I'm happy to be where I am and playing well," he told BBC Sport. "They have been four positive matches, I haven't played on grass for a year and I'm hoping to keep enjoying it."

American ninth seed John Isner reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final at the 10th attempt with a 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/4) win over Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas. Isner, 33, will be playing in his first quarter-final at the majors since the 2011 US Open when he faces former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic for a semi-final spot on Wednesday. Tsitsipas was bidding to become the first ever Greek player -- man or woman -- to reach the last-eight at a Grand Slam.

Big-serving Milos Raonic fired 37 aces and 74 winners to defeat Mackenzie McDonald of the United States and reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time. The 27-year-old Canadian, who was runner-up to Andy Murray in 2016, triumphed 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2. The 13th seed won all 20 of his service games on Monday and will tackle either US ninth seed John Isner or Greek 31st seed Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the semi-finals.