Share:

SIALKOT - There is a dire need to make sincere efforts to upgrade textile industry on modern lines, promote value-addition in textile sector, besides providing level playing field to the businessmen engaged with textile sector.

This was stated by Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Punjab Mian Anjum Nisar and Caretaker Provincial Minister for Labour and Transport Punjab Mian Nouman Kabir while addressing the participants of an interaction session held at PRGMEA House here on Monday. The session was organised under the supervision of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA). Central Chairman PRGMEA Ejaz A. Khokhar presided over the event.

Addressing the participants, Mian Anjum Nisar highly hailed the pivotal role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national exports by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of $2 billion annually. He said the government was actively considering several proposals to give maximum relief to textile sector in the country for its upgradation on modern lines by motivating the textile exporters towards the promotion of value addition. He said the government was well-aware of the perturbing problems of the country's textile sector and was making hectic efforts to boom up textile sector as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Nouman Kabir hailed the services of Sialkot exporters for providing better health, education and residential facilities to more than 40,000 registered industrial workers and their dependents, saying that Social Security Department was spending Rs 700 million annually for providing advanced medical and health facilities to the registered industrial workers and their dependents (total number 175,000) in Sialkot annually as well.

Central chairman PRGMEA Ejaz A Khokhar said that proper government patronage for the textile sector was also needed to flourish this sector, besides giving maximum relief to abolish the unnecessary taxes from this sector. Later, both of the ministers visited several leading industrial units and witnessed the international standard craftsmanship of Sialkot artisans.