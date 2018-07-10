Share:

Dubai - Pakistan consolidated their position as the No 1 T20 team in the world as they romped to a stunning six-wicket win over Australia in the T20 tri-series final in Harare on Sunday.

Pakistan started the series on 131 points and ended on 132, with just one defeat in the tri-series that also included Zimbabwe. The last couple of weeks saw an interesting fight for the No 1 ranking with Australia, India and England also being in the hunt.

Pakistan secure 8-point lead over India, who won their three-match T20 series against England 2-1 on Sunday and rose to No2 in the rankings, up from third on 123 points to second on 124. Australia are now down to third in the table with 122 points, down from 126.

Going into the final against Australia, Pakistan knew that even defeat will help them remain on top but victory over Aaron Finch's side meant that they increased their lead to the second-placed side from five points at the start of the tri-series to eight points. That result also meant that Australia dropped to the third spot as they were overtaken by India after winning the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch’s brilliant showing in the recently concluded T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe saw the Australia skipper rise to the top of the ICC rankings for batsmen. Finch’s world-record 172 in a round-robin clash against the hosts was among notable contributions during the tri-series. That display has seen the Aussie jump three spots to the No1 position in the ranking.

Even more impressive has been the improvement in Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman’s ranking who has climbed 44 spots to the No2 position, a career-best for him. The Pakistan opener was in outstanding touch throughout the tournament and his career-best 91 in the final against Australia on Sunday led his side to a six-wicket win.The new top-three in the ICC rankings have all achieved career-best positions with India’s KL Rahul jumping nine spots to claim the No3 spot. The right-handed batsman was on song at the start of India’s T20 series in England where he registered an unbeaten 101 in the opener at Manchester.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has dropped to the fifth spot in the table after missing the tri-series due injury. He lies behind New Zealand’s Colin Munro who dropped down to fourth and ahead of Australia’s Glenn Maxwell who occupies the sixth spot. India opener Rohit Sharma’s third T20I ton in the decider against England on Sunday has seen him rise to the 11th spot with skipper Virat Kohli dropping down to the 12th.

In the bowling department, wrist-spinners continue to rule the roost with the top-five positions all held by them. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan continues to be the top-ranked bowler ahead of Pakistan’s Shadab Khan. New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi occupies the third spot ahead of India’s Yuzvendra Chahal in fourth.

West Indies’ Samuel Badree rounds up the top-five ahead of Kiwi spinner Mitchell Santner in the sixth spot.

T20 Team rankings

RANKING TEAM POINTS

1 Pakistan 132

2 India 124

3 Australia 122

4 England 117

5 New Zealand 116

6 South Africa 114

7 West Indies 114

8 Afghanistan 91

9 Sri Lanka 85

10 Bangladesh 70