LAHORE - The LHC reserved verdict on maintainability of a petition questioning acceptance of nomination papers of PML-N candidate Ahmad Ali Aulakh for PP-250, Layyah. A division bench comprising Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza and Justice Jawad Hassan took up the petition. The petitioner said Aulakh did not meet the criteria set by Articles 62 and 63 and he should be barred from contesting election and becoming member of the provincial assembly.