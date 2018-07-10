Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 139 persons involved in 66 cases of street crimes and robberies during the current year and recovered snatched valuables worth Rs.19 million including gold ornaments, laptops, mobile phones and looted cash from their possession. According to a police spokesman, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi had directed all police officials and Station House Offices to launch an aggressive campaign against those involved in various street crimes. During this drive, the capital police obtained records of those people who had previously been involved in street crimes and arrested 139 criminals. The City Circle police arrested 20 street criminals, Saddar Circle police arrested 27 street criminals. Likewise, Industrial Area police nabbed 45 criminals and Rural Circle police arrested 47 such criminals and recovered snatched gold ornaments, cell phones and cash from them. The police completed investigation of 66 cases of street crimes as well as robberies and forwarded them to the relevant courts after completing investigation.

SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers and SHOs to ensure effective patrolling in their jurisdictions and take stern action against the anti-social elements.

He also directed to ensure vigilance against the suspects and make effective checking at all entry and exit points of the city.