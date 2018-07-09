Share:

ATTOCK-The district police will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of families of the policemen died of natural death or in the line of duty.

District Police Officer [DPO] Hassan Asad Alvi stated this after participating in funeral of Constable Ishfaq Ahmed who died of illness here the other day. A number of police officers participated in funeral of the deceased constable.

The DPO said that Attock police had provided Rs50,000 to the bereaved family for immediate expenditures, adding that that the police stood by the families of all police martyrs and would not leave them in the lurch.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a notorious drug-peddler namely Mohsin, s/o Pervez, and recovered 1.1kg of marijuana from his possession. A case had been registered against him and he was put behind bars.

Parties' U-turns puzzle candidates



MUZAFFARGARH: The U-turns of political parties have puzzled the candidates seeking party tickets. There is a couple in Muzaffargarh-ex-MNA Syed Basit Sultan Bukhari and his wife Syeda Zahra Basit Bukhari-contesting in NA 184 and 185 simultaneously. The voters wonder what to do? In NA-185, Syed Basit is contesting on mark of Bucket for Junoobi Punjab Soba Mahaz whereas his wife Syeda Zahra is contesting on the mark of ice cream against PTI candidate Moazzam Jatoi.



In NA-184, she is contesting on PTI ticket against her brother-in-law Haroon Sultan B