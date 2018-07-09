Share:

SADIQABAD-Hike in prices of petroleum products will cause inflation in the country. The interim government should further decrease the POL prices to relieve the public. This was stated by local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] leaders including Hajji Afzal Warrich, Ch Akram Warrich, Ch Ijaz Asghar Warrich, and others during a media talk here the other day.

They said that the rulers had denied masses' right to living, adding "People were already being compelled to commit suicide due to bad economic circumstances. The recent increase in POL prices will bring no decrease to their problems."

They criticised the previous government for doing no necessary measures for future. "They only made temporary policies and had done nothing except adding to public woes. This is the reason 'inflation storm' has become uncontrollable in the country," they flayed. They termed PTI chairman Imran Khan beat of people's hearts, saying that he had launched a campaign against massive corruption in state sectors. "The objective of PTI chairman's anti-corruption campaign is to pull the country out of the crises it has been going through since long," they stated.

Earlier, the Jamaat-e-Islami [JI] organised a protest against hike in prices of petroleum products here the other day. The protesting JI workers were holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands.

In their addresses, speakers termed the recent increase in POL prices unfair, saying that the caretaker government, following in footsteps of its predecessor, had dropped 'petrol bomb' on the public. They vehemently criticized the act of the interim government and demanded that the government should immediately withdraw the decision. Various PTI leaders said it is impossible to resolve public issues without an honest and virtuous leadership so Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for a prosperous Pakistan.

Candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] including Sardar Rafeeq Ahmed Leghari for NA-180 and Rees Muhammad Akmal Warand for PP-266 were addressing a public meeting here the other day.

They said, "We have devoted our lives for the development and prosperity of people and in the upcoming elections, PP-266 will prove to be the stronghold of PTI. Now, the people should vote in favour of PTI in order to start a new era of development and prosperity." On the occasion, leaders of different communities announced their support for them.