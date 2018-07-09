Share:

Probably one big difference is that we had four genuine world-class players in Gordon Banks, Bobby Moore, Bobby Charlton and Jimmy Greaves. This squad doesn't have those type of players, they are all of a similar level. Maybe that's because they are quite young and have their careers still in front of them.

England's 1966 World Cup hero Geoff Hurst

I've met quite a few of those players (19966 WC winners) and we know exactly how they're held and perhaps, in the modern era, that would be even crazier. Social media and everything else, the global thing is so much bigger.

England oach Gareth Southgate

I think Raheem Sterling is an important player because he is fast and dangerous alongside Harry Kane. I wouldn't say there are any glaring weaknesses (in England's team) since they are in the semi-finals, that says it all. They play very direct football, dangerous, fast, and they are really good at setpieces,

and dangerous at corner kicks.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic

I think Eden (Hazard) is in a great moment of his career. Look at his age, he is the captain, in terms of leadership -- he never finds it difficult to show for the ball

. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez

We will be ready and will adapt ourselves to Belgium's organisation, whatever it is, due to Thomas Meunier's absence. Belgium are not here by chance. I prepared my players for different possibilities and it's not linked to Belgium. I work on it whoever we play.

France coach Didier Deschamps