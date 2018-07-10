Share:

Rawalpindi - The Safa Gold Mall under its Corporate Social Responsibility program has organized a one-week summer camp for the kids of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, informed a spokesperson on Monday.The summer camp will continue till 11 July, 2018, she said.

According to her, the summer camp is a unique activity, as it features high-class entertaining activities for kids, under one roof. The event is aimed at offering best recreational activities to the families and kids of the twin cities. Kids between the age of 4 -12 years can participate in the summer camp, she said. She added that the camp offers a variety of healthy and creative activities including Karate, Swimming, Pony Rides, Painting, body fitness exercises, professional photography, movie time and music classes. Besides, daily meals will be given to participating kids on a daily basis and certificates will be given to each participant at the end of the event. “This event not only brings the best out of kids but also provides the parents an opportunity to let their kids show their creativity in a safe and healthy environment,” she said.

She said the event is being organized by the Safa Gold Mall. The management of the mall always keeps striving to host such events for the enjoyment of people from all walks of life in a family-oriented environment. The mall management aims to continue arranging such healthy activities for the residents of the twin cities in the future as well, she informed.