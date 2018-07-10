Share:

KARACHI:- Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad’s fate over a positive dope test is likely to be known this week, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hoping to receive the final report in the coming days. A source in the PCB said that due to the sensitivity of the issue, the tests reports were sent to India for a re-check which caused the delay. “Pakistan government’s anti-doping agency review board wanted to be very careful and double check because a senior player was involved, hence it asked an Indian lab to re-check tests,” the source said. “This [getting tests re-checked from India] took several weeks,” he added.