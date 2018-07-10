Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least six officials of Anti Terrorism Force (ATF) Hyderabad were seriously injured when their mobile van turned turtle at Sonehri Bus Stop near Digri Town on Monday. A team of ATF Hyderabad was on its way to Naokot for carrying out a raid suddenly their van turned turtle, resultantly, Moiz Ghani, Ali Shah, Noman, Sajjad Shah, Zohaib and Faizan Qureshi were seriously injured. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to taluka Digri Hospital where first aid was provided them and then referred for LMUH Hyderabad due to further medical treatment.

KILLED

A bike rider was killed after collusion with another bike at Digri Road on Monday. Two bikes collided with each other resultantly, Dildar sustained serious wounds rushed to taluka KGM Hospital where after first aid referred for civil hospital but in the way to Mirpurkhas he was died of serious wounds.

PROTEST

Scores of youth protest against police authorities for not issuing them joining letters despite their passing all the test of police recruitment including IBA Sukkur at MA Jinnah Road near Market Chowk on Monday.

The protest was led by Ghulam Murtaza Leghari, Nasir Ali Soomro, Rashid Malik, Aftab Panhwer and Imran Ali Shah, carrying banners and placards raised slogans against the district police Mirpurkhas.

Talking to media, the protesters said that they had appeared in recruitment process of police for constable posts in 2016, and they had qualified the IBA Sukkur test even other tests of police after which officers promised with them to issue them joining letters but no joining letter was issued them even they were deprived of their right of job in police on merit since two years.

He blamed that despite repeated request and protests no authority given heed on this problem while on Monday they were called by SSP Mirpurkhas and in noon they were asked to give election duty for two days which compensation will be given but no hope of job was given resultantly, on this excess they refused them to do election duty.

They demanded the chief justice, prime minister, chief minister, IG police Sindh and other authorities to take immediate notice into this matter and ensure issuance of joining letters without any delay otherwise their protest campaign would remained continue till acceptance of their demand.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of shopkeepers of Municipal Shopping Centre have blocked the main MA Jinnah Road to protest against the Hesco officials to repair burnt transformers since two days on Monday.

The protesters raised slogans against the Hesco officials of city sub division Mirpurkhas.

Talking to media, they alleged that for last two days they were deprived of power even in hot day. They lamented that the Hesco officials were not giving attention for repairing their faulty transformers.

They demanded the Hesco chief to take immediate notice into this matter, ensure repairs of their faulty transformers and restoration of power to their market without any delay.