An accountability court on Wednesday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand by 14 days in the in assets beyond means case.

Hamza had appeared before the accountability court in assets beyond means case.

On June 11, the National Accountability Bureau had arrested Hamza after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

According to the accountability watchdog, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did a business of more than Rs19billion.