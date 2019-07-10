Share:

LAHORE (PR) AlJalil Developers organised a seminar on Green and Carbon Free Housing which took place at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Seminar was hosted by CEO of AL Jalil Developers Shahid Hassan Warriach. The main motive of this seminar was to introduce latest trends in housing with a futuristic approach. Key note speaker of the seminar was award winning international architect Jason Pomeroy who presented his Six Ideas to Shape the Future of Cities. This model covered six points which are as follow: social, spatial, envoimental, culture, economic and technology.