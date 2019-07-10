Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi has said all the institutions including health and education must work together to bring social change and alleviate poverty from the country.

He was addressing a seminar on 'Poverty Alleviation in Pakistan: Learning from Success Stories, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The president said Ehsaas Programme launched by the PTI government is a significant step towards poverty alleviation through vocational training of the people and empowering the women.

Arif Alvi said bringing improvement in education and health sectors as well as eradicating corruption and poverty are major challenges.

He also stressed for sensitizing the opinion makers including the media and the parliament regarding the poverty alleviation. He said there is also need to create awareness amongst people about the government's poverty alleviation programme.

In her remarks on the occasion, Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar gave a comprehensive overview of Ehsaas Programme, saying its main target is to ensure one window social welfare.