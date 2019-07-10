Share:

PR Karachi - All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) of the Sarmad Ali has announced categories that constitute 23rd APNS Journalist Awards.

According to a press release, journalists/ photographers/ cartoonists of member publications have been asked to submit entries in any one the categories. The Editors / Chief Executives of member publications may also send the entries on behalf of their journalists for the contest.

The entrants are not allowed to send entries for more than one category. The entries should have appeared in member publications of the APNS during the period January 01, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The first category is Best Feature Story for English Language Publications, Urdu Language Publications andRegional Language Publications.

The second category is Best Column for English Language Daily Newspapers, Urdu Language Daily Newspapers, Regional Language Daily Newspapers. The third category is Best News Reports for Best Investigative Report; Economic Report.

The other categories are Environmental Conservation/Gender Award. Best Cover StoryforPeriodicals, best cartoon and then Best photograph

The APNS Secretary General stated that the participants were required to send three entries in any one category (six copies of each entry) published in member publications during the relevant period (January 01, 2017 to December 31, 2018 ). The entries must be submitted having composed / typed on separate sheets without giving the name of the author and publication along with a copy of tear-sheet of the publication. For regional Language entries for Best Reports, the entrants are required to submit Urdu / English translation of the entry as well.

Sarmad Ali further announced that sending of the entries should be responsibility of individual and only in case where the names of participants do not appear in the byline, the entry should be counter signed by the competent authority in the publication. All entries should reach the APNS Secretariat by July 25, 2019. The entries be addressed to Mr. Shahab Zuberi, Chairman, APNS Awards Committee, ST-1/E, Block-16, KDA Scheme No.36, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi. Ph: 34012491-3