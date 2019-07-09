Share:

LONDON - He was dubbed Mini Monet when, aged just six, his first 19 paintings sold at auction for £14,000. Ten years on and Kieron Williamson is not so ‘mini’ any more, having grown into a strapping six-footer with a formidable bank balance.

He has made more than £3 million from the sale of his artwork, and buyers around the world are clamouring more than ever to buy his distinctive landscapes and portraits. Kieron’s most expensive piece – an oil painting of a Norfolk farming scene – sold in 2017 for £55,000.

But he insists he is ‘not bothered’ about his fortune and is happy to carry on painting because he loves it so much. A person sitting in front of a building: Kieron’s most expensive piece – an oil painting of a Norfolk farming scene called ‘Revealing The Potatoes’ – sold in 2017 for £55,000 (pictured)

‘I can’t believe how my career is continuing. I never expected it to carry on like this,’ he said. ‘I am still loving my painting and I really enjoy it. I have got better technically. The more you do something, the better you get because you learn from your mistakes. I can always see stuff I like to change when I am painting.’