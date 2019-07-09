Share:

Lahore-Renowned Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has revealed that over the past few years she has had several offers to work in Bollywood, but she has not been able to pursue them because of political tensions between India and Pakistan.

“One of the greatest directors in India had signed me and Danish in lead roles but when we decided to go India, the situation deteriorated,” she said a recent statement.

The actress said she was waiting for her film debut in ideal script. However, my only circumstances will be to perform in boundaries and take care of my culture, she continued.

The actor wanted the two neighboring countries to normalize things so that the exchange of culture and art could flourish.

With her blockbuster serial, Pyaare Afzal, for which she received the Lux Style Award for ‘Best Actress’, this young actress rose to immense fame.

She was found everywhere from red carpets to billboards around the country, her marriage with fellow actor, Danish Taimoor was nothing short of a celebration for all the fans worldwide and then came along her beautiful baby girl.

Ayeza, gained much popularity through her drama serial aired on Pakistan Televison in 2014 ‘Pyaare Afzal’ opposite to Hamza Ali Abbasi, and also was praised by the audience from across the border when the show was aired in India.