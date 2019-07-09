Share:

LAHORE- Every year, almost all of Pakistani celebrities gather to celebrate one of the biggest award shows.

A slew of stars walked the red carpet of the 18th Lux Style Awards representing their favourite designer outfit. Needless to say, like every year, the actors left fashion aficionados impressed with their sartorial choices.

Take a look at the best-dressed stars of the night at LSA19.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

The latest couple on the block looked gorgeous arm in arm as they had eye only for each other. Iqra Aziz graced the red carpet wearing a white pearled blazer and pants with a gorgeous flared cape by Ali Xeeshan. The actress twinned with her fiancé Yassir Hussain.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan looked as if she walked straight out of a dream in her eye-catching gold gown by Maison Yeya paired with an elegant hairstyle.

Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar was a head turner in her flawless white silk gown by Zaheer Abbas. We love the simplicity she is going for in her attire.

Maya Ali

The diva, who has time and again showed off her fashionable side at the award show, made quite the statement in a stunning white dress by Nomi Ansari. She surely won the red carpet as far as the fashion police were concerned.

Meera Jee

Meera Jee surely knows how to make an entrance. Rocking on the red carpet, the diva made jaws drop and eyes pop as she turned up in a stunning with a grey and sliver cropped top with an elegant white skirt by Nida Azwer.

Sadaf Kanwal

The Balu Mahi actor made an interesting choice in green neon style dress by none other than Sana Safinaz. Overall the actor looked lovely as ever.