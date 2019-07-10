Share:

Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari has visited Washington where he said on overseas Pakistanis that bureaucracy is responsible for corruption.

While addressing to a press conference at Pakistan's Foreign Office, Bukhari said, "Sindh Government is running through mafia as well as Rana Sanaullah is the Don of drug dealers."

Regarding the PM Khan’s US visit, the minister said US officials will announce in this regard after completing their formalities.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the US are also attended the conference