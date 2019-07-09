Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission for monitoring different dynamics of the city through satellite imagery.

The MoU was signed by Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed and Chairman SUPARCO. On this occasion, senior officers of Planning Wing of the CDA and officers and experts from SUPARCO were also present.

Under the MoU, SUPARCO will assist the CDA in monitoring urban growth, identification of slums and encroachment on the CDA lands through the latest technology and real time imagery will help in controling unplanned expansion of the city.

Furthermore, the MoU will also help in improving and protecting green cover in the city. By utilising satellite imagery provided by the SUPARCO, the CDA will also get benefit in preparation of land use plan.

Initially, this monitoring would be carried out on quarterly basis; however, later, it would be made live for daily monitoring. Furthermore, SUPARCO will go all out CDA in capacity building.

Under the MoU, a framework and roadmap will be devised to proceed further in different areas of common interest. A management committee comprising two officers from each organisation will manage and oversee the joint management activities covered under MoU.

Appreciating the efforts of SUPARCO, Chairman CDA Amer Ali said that SUPARCO was cooperating with CDA in different areas which had brought successful results. Assistance of SUPARCO in establishment of GIS lab in the CDA is an example of mutual cooperation of two organizations, he said. The chairman CDA said that Islamabad was expanding day by day and it had become difficult to humanly monitor all areas. Therefore, he said, there was a dire need for devising a technology-based monitoring mechanism. He added that this MoU will help control haphazard development in the city, eradication of encroachments from state land and preservation and improvement in green cover of Islamabad.

On this occasion, Chairman SUPARCO said that SUPARCO will continue its cooperation with the CDA in the areas of public interest. He further added that MoU will act as a role model for the other cities of the country.