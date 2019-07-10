Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council’s children theatre workshop concluded here on Tuesday. New theatre play titled “Be Zubaan” was also shown on this occasion. Information Minister Samsam Bukhari greeted child stars and praised efforts of the executive director of Lahore Arts Council for promotion of arts and culture. He said: “Our youth will be encouraged to learn the art of theatre and Alhamra should continue such workshops for the children.” In this play, the writer has tried to convey the message that animals and their species also have as much right to live as human beings. The play is all about the public problems being faced here. The play was written by Shahid Rassal and directed by theatre artist Rukhsana Khan.

Speaking about the play, Rukhsana said this was a wonderful experience of conducting a workshop with Alhamra Arts Council.

“It gives me more energy and more life when I work with children. I believe they are responsible for the future of our country and this workshop helps them to become active, observant and positive members of the society. I wish to continue these efforts and contribute to our society as much as I can.”

Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan appreciated the students of the workshop for organising such an instructive and educative play.

Ather said Pakistani youth are extremely talented and they should be provided with these kinds of opportunities for exhibiting their skills and creative ideas at national and international levels. The LAC has a mission to do all possible things for the revival and promotion of theatre.