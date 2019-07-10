Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said that Karachi is the biggest city of Pakistan and it has largest number of workers and to provide them better healthcare facilities, we are establishing four new dispensaries at the cost of Rs 75 million.

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Tuesday. Secretary Labour and Human Resources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi and other officers also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Secretary Labour and Human Resources Rasheed Ahmed Solangi told the proposed dispensaries would be established at Bhettaiabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Memon Ghot Malir and Shershah. The purpose of establishing these dispensaries was to provide timely better health care facilities at their door step.

The meeting was further told that medical facilities were being improved at the hospitals, managed by SESSI. For the purpose, a nursing school at Social Security Landhi Hospital at the cost of Rs 110 million and in the same hospital a causality was also being built at the cost of Rs36 millions while a nursing school and hostel at Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital at the cost of Rs 82 million were also going to be built.

Murtaza Baloch said that Rs 150 million had been allocated for Automation in SESSI to run it on modern lines. Murtaza Baloch was of the opinion that unless the workers were satisfied and content, we would not take rest. He advised the officers to pay attention to their duties and do with honesty.