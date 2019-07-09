Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Capt (R) Faisal Rana directed the police officers to trace out criminals involved in heinous crimes and bring them to book through courts of law.

“The proclaimed offenders should be netted on priority basis,” he said. He also warned of strict action against those police officers failing to control the street crime.

The CPO issued these directions while chairing a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs of all police stations.

He said that the officers who leaked out information to criminals will be considered their facilitator.

The CPO asked officers of 3 divisions and 11 police circles to sort out heinous cases whereas objective targets were set too regarding the arrests of proclaimed offenders. The CPO said that he will review the progress of assigned tasks in the next meeting.

The CPO, in another meeting, said that capability and functionality of the police vehicles should always remain up to the mark, adding that the police vehicles should reach on the crime scenes at a fast pace so that the investigators are able to gather crucial evidence timely.