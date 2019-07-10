Share:

LAHORE - Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik on Tuesday suspended the services of at least 10 traffic wardens over absence from duty and poor performance. A police spokesman said the CTO also ordered departmental action against these wardens. Those suspended from service included traffic warden Younis, Nazar Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa, Rashid, Saif Ullah and others. In a press statement issued on Tuesday, SSP Liaqat Ali Malik warned that there is no place in the department for those found absent from duty points. The CTO also directed the traffic police officials to stay alert on city roads and help and guide motorists properly in case of roadblocks to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic.