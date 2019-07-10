Share:

LAHORE - A man and his 25-year-old son were wounded critically when two alleged dacoits unleash gun attack on them over resistance in Chuhng on Tuesday. Salahuddin and his son Asif were sitting in their mobile phone shop when two gunmen barged into it. As the man and his son tried to overpower the bandits, they opened straight fire on them. They were shifted to Jinnah Hospital in critical condition. Reportedly, they swept shop and ran while firing shots in the air. Local traders took to the streets to stage protest aganinst the crime.