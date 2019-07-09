Share:

Desire is the starting point of all the achievements. As history indicates, every step towards achieving any goal depends on desire. Among the thousand such great personalities is Hellen Keller.

She became deaf, dumb, and blind shortly after her birth. Despite such great misfortunes, her name has been written in history with great men. Her life proves that no one can be defeated until they accept defeat. Furthermore, it is also mentioned in the book “think and grow rich “ that “Nothing is impossible to the person who backs desire.”

I want to dedicate this letter to all friends. The first step in achieving success is to have a firm desire and a belief that you deserve success.

Thus, success is nothing but an inert matter. It cannot move, think, or talk, but it can hear when those who desire for it call it.

CHAKRANI KHADIM HUSSAIN,

Lahore.