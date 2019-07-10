Share:

LAHORE - A total of 175 graduates were awarded degrees at joint convocation of the Postgraduate Medical Institute and the Ameeruddin Medical College at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Sixty-five gold medals were conferred on distinguished students. Heads of departments awarded medals to first position holders in respective disciplines from own pocket. Dr Ayesha Riaz belonging to a poor family of Kasur was declared best graduates after she bagged 14 gold medals.

Renowned gynecologist Prof Rashid Lateef was the chief guest at the convocation attended by Chairman Board of Management Shahab Khawaja, Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Muhammad Tayyab, Acting Vice Chancellor UHS Prof Shagufta Khalid, faculty members, Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, students and their parents in large number.

Addressing the convocation, Prof Rashid Lateef said that the day has great significance for the graduates and their parents. He congratulated parents on fulfillment of their dream of seeing their kids in white coats. He urged doctors to continue efforts for improving knowledge and skill for own career growth and improving healthcare service delivery. He urged female doctors to come in the practical field instead of sitting at home for the benefit of ailing humanity.

65 get gold medals for distinction

Prof Muhammad Tayyab said that regular workshops at PGMI and AMC had helped improving quality of medical education that ultimately improved service delivery at the LGH. He said second convocation of AMC and eighth of PGMI was a big milestone for the faculty. He congratulated the organizing committee headed by Prof Najamul Hassan for exemplary arrangements. He said that all the graduates had been given paid house job at the LGH.