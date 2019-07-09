Share:

Islamabad - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday visited PIMS hospital and enquired after the health of a girl child who was brought to the hospital with injury on her arm and was later amputated.

A statement said that the family had alleged that the child’s arm was amputated due to negligence of the hospital staff. Dr Zafar Mirza expressed sympathies with the family and presented the affected girl child with flowers and chocolates. Dr Mirza said that an inquiry had been ordered; adding that whoever was found responsible, he or she would be dealt with strictly. “As soon as I learnt about the matter, I contacted the ED PIMS and asked him to immediately constitute an inquiry committee to probe the matter, said Dr Mirza. I suggested that the committee should include members other than PIMS doctors,” he said.

Farooq Bandy passes away

islamabad: Mian Farooq Mohyeudin Bandy, owner of Rose cinema and Park hotel, died today. His funeral will be held after Asar prayer at H-11 graveyard, Islamabad.

Grieved: Mian Muhammad Asim Bandy, Mian Fahad Mohyeudin Bandy