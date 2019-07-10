Share:

ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting regarding the upcoming provincial elections in the erstwhile tribal districts was held in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan.

The meeting was briefed about the preparations for the upcoming elections. The army personnel along with all the other polling staff would perform their duties outside and inside the polling stations. The CEC in the meeting revealed that on the instructions of ECP the KP government has lifted the section 144 imposed in these tribal areas before the elections.

According to Sardar Raza Khan, the ECP had received some complaints from the candidates of different political parties regarding 144, as according to them they were facing some problems in the election campaign. The CEC also directed the KP government not to release developmental funds in the tribal districts till the conduct of elections.

KP govt lifts Section 144 in election areas

Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob during the meeting assured that the ECP would try its best to bring the maximum number of masses to use their right to vote in the upcoming elections. Talking about women voters, he said that ECP would try to provide a very safe environment for women voters to use their right to vote freely. According to ECP the female security personnel will also perform their duties on polling stations reserved for women in order to keep the environment safe and free. The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary KP, Interior Secretary, Provincial Election Commissioner KP, representatives from security and law enforcement agencies, Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob and returning officers from all the concerned districts.