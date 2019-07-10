Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Enablers Pakistan has launched an exclusive business training series in association with Amazon to facilitate local manufacturers and sellers who are looking to establish an online business or grow their existing business globally using Amazon’s e-commerce platform. The training series are especially launched in view of the current economic situation in Pakistan and the rapid growth of e-commerce within Pakistan and globally. The first seminar which was arranged in Lahore was attended by 130 attendants while the second seminar held here was attended by 140 attendants from the business industry.