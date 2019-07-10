Share:

KARACHI (PR) Engro Foods Limited is now known as FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL). The corporate identity change has followed through after obtaining the requisite approvals from SECP and the Boards of RoyalFrieslandCampina and Engro Corporation Limited. FrieslandCampina has been a champion of safe dairy nutrition in many countries across Asia, Africa, Europe and this step strengthensits commitment to Pakistan. FrieslandCampina is one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world, owned by over 18,000 farmers. It enjoys a dairy heritage and R&D expertise of 148 years. It operates in 34countriesaround the world offering millions of consumers with dairy products that are rich in valuable nutrients.