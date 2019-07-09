Share:

SIALKOT-Four persons including a woman were killed in three separate road accidents during last 24 hours here.

In Pasrur, local trader Shehbaz and his wife Rehana Bibi were killed when an overspeeding carry box vehicle badly hit their motorcycle on main Pasrur Road.

In village Kotli Noshehra-Satrah, Daska tehsil, a motorcyclist Shehzad (25) was killed after a dumper badly hit his motorcycle. Liaqat Ali was killed after a motorcycle badly hit him on Railway Road Shakargarh. Police registered separate cases after shifting the dead bodies to local hospitals for autopsy. On the other hand, a married woman named Amina Bibi (32) electrocuted after getting severe electrical shocks from a faulty electronic appliance at her house in Uggoki. She was laid to rest in a local graveyard. A large number of people attended her funeral.

Four booked for ‘raping’

school maid

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four accused for allegedly gang-raping a private school maid at Beri Wala Chowk here. Local senior police officials claimed that the police had sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against them. The rape victim was being treated at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. The aggrieved family of the victim demanded justice from CM Sardar Usman Buzdar.

FIA 33 deportees from Turkey

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested as many as 33 Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here.

According to the senior FIA officials, some local human traffickers and their agents had sent these Pakistanis to Turkey to illegally cross into Greece and other European countries. The accused had extorted big amounts of money from them and showed them golden dreams of bright future in Europe. Those, deported from Turkey, belong to Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala (Punjab), Mardan, Mansehra, Peshawar (KPK) and Bhimber, Mirpur-AJK areas, the officials added. The FIA put the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigation was underway.

SUICIDE ATTEMPT

A village Pull Bajwaan based married woman Nazia Bibi (20) attempted suicide by jumping into River Chenab after being divorced by her husband over a domestic dispute. Reportedly, she jumped into River Chenab from a bridge over the river. Employees of Irrigation Department rescued her. Later, she told the police that she was upset and sad after being divorced by her husband. Police were investigating.