KARACHI - Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday inaugurated complaint cell to hear the peoples’ grievances regarding all departments lying under the provincial local government department.

The people from across Sindh could register their complaints on landline and whatsapp numbers regarding all union councils, union committees, municipal committees, municipal corporations, district municipal corporations and all other authorities headed by the Local Government Minister.

The aggrieved persons could approach the cell through 021-99205904, 021-99205905 and 0300-0084296 (WhatsApp number). “Action would be taken against delinquent concerned officials, if they fail to redress urgent matter within three days,” warned the Minister.

Ghani said that the establishment of the cell was aimed at speedy resolution of the issues pertaining to local government department. He said besides landline and whatsApp numbers, the aggrieved persons could approach the cell through email address and a mobile app which he said would be introduced soon.

The Minister was of the view that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s complaint cell had failed as it ran by the bureaucrats only, adding that he would himself monitor the local government complaint cell. Ghani added that he had brought betterment in department since taking its charge but added that there was need of further improvement. KDA budget

Earlier, Ghani presided over Karachi Development Authority’s governing body meeting im which Rs 7.45billion budget was approved for the year 2019-20. In the meeting it was decided that no new vehicle would be purchased for the use of any officer. The minister said that they wanted KDA to flourish again, seeking the epmloyees’ cooperation in this regard.