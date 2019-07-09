Share:

HAFIZABAD-The provincial government has taken all precautionary measures to protect lives and properties of the people in case of flood in the rivers, said Provincial Irrigation Minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari.

He added that administration of all the districts in the province had been alerted to take necessary steps to meet any eventuality during the forthcoming monsoon rains and flood in nullahs and rivers.

The minister along with Secretary Irrigation Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shehzad Mirza, MNA Ch Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Executive Engineer Qadirabad Barrage Imtiaz Ali Shah, District Rescue Officer Sibghatullah and other officers visited Khanki Headworks and Qadirabad Barrage to review the anti-flood arrangements being made by the irrigation and other departments.

The minister said that it was bounden duty of the administration to protect the flood-affected villagers and warned that no lethargy or negligence on the part of any one would be tolerated. The minister directed the officers at Qadirabad Barrage to eliminate the bela (forest) located upstream to Qadirabad Barrage immediately. The Executive Engineer at Kahnki Headworks and Qadirabad Barrage briefed the visiting minister and officers that all protective measures had been adopted to save people from the onslaught of likely flood in River Chenab.

The DC told the minister that some villages had been affected by the erosion of river and prompt steps had been taken to stop the erosion. He further told the minister that a special flood relief plan had been prepared, adding that all the relevant departments had been deputed in this connection.

The MNA told the minister that there was no proper arrangements for the smooth flow of flood water near Talibwala Pattan and Motorway (Pindi Bhattian) which had badly damaged the crops and steps should be taken to ensure proper arrangements to save the crops and villagers during the flood.

The secretary directed the Chief Engineer and Executive Engineer to personally visit the spot and report so that necessary action could be taken in this respect immediately.