ISLAMABAD - Minister of state for revenue Hammad Azhar has been elevated to the post of Federal Minister for Revenue Division, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

As per the notification dated July 8, President Arif Alvi administered the oath to Azhar for his new post on Wednesday.

Azhar will no longer hold the office of state minister for revenue.

With Azhar’s ascension, Dr Hafeez Shaikh will cease to hold the portfolio of adviser to the prime minister on Revenue Division. Following Azhar’s elevation as a federal minister, Dr Hafeez Shaikh will no longer continue to hold the position of advisor to the prime minister on revenue division. However, Shaikh shall continue to serve as the advisor to the prime minister on finance and economic affairs.

While addressing the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had praised the minister for his “composure” and the manner, in which he conducted the budget session, announcing: “He has now earned the federal ministership for himself.” According to his profile on the Federal Board of Revenue website, Azhar graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Development Economics from the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.

He then completed his postgraduate diploma in law from the BPP Law School in London. He enrolled for the Bar Vocational Course in 2004 and was formally called to the Bar at The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in 2005.

Barrister, Azhar joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 2011. He is the son of former Punjab governor Mian Azhar – who started out as a politician in the PML-N and then played a role in the formation of PML-Q.