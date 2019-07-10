Share:

KARACHI - The Department of Sociology, University of Karachi, is holding international conference on ‘role of minorities in conflict resolution and peace in South Asia’ today at a local hotel.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail would be the chief guest while scholars from United States, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal would shed lights on the issue besides presenting their research papers.

The department of sociology in collaboration with South Asia Research Institute for Minorities and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization, KU, is hosting the international event which aims to bring together the intellectuals from various parts of world and across the country. The day-long event would start at 09am.

The conference intends to be an open forum for dialogue on minorities in development, historical context of minorities in South Asian countries, minorities and political homogeneity, minorities and occupational inequalities, minorities and social security, minorities and local law systems of South Asian countries, genocide and minorities movement, minorities and sustainable development goals, minorities and gender empowerment, political manipulation of minorities in South Asia and social discrimination in South Asia.