Share:

Rawalpindi-Scores of litigants on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against lawyers for locking the doors of judicial complex in protest and not allowing the uniformed police officers to the premises and producing under trial prisoners.

The irate protestors blocked road for traffic, causing massive traffic jam on Airport Road, Katcheri Chowk and GT Road.

They also chanted slogans against the lawyers and elected representatives of District Bar Association and Punjab Bar Council and demanded Chief Justice of Lahore High Court to initiate action against the black coats for locking doors of district courts and creating troubles for litigants.

“I came from Rawat for attending hearing of my land case being heard in a court of district and session judge but here the lawyers have locked the doors of the judicial complex and do not allowing anybody inside,” said Amir Shehzad, a citizen. He said that lawyers had crossed all limits and threatened judge in courtroom that was unlawful. “Instead of rendering apology, the lawyers want to register a criminal case against the judge,” he said.

Another litigant Asma Naz, resident of Pirwadhai, said that her son was facing a trial in a fight case but police were unable to produce him in the court because of agitation of lawyers. She said that the rivals of her son had settled the dispute with her and were agree to submit an affidavit with the court for awarding bail to the accused.

Many other litigants were of views that it had become a routine among the lawyers that they go berserk whenever their illegal demands are not met either by judges and the government.

“Enough is enough. The government and CJs of the LHC and Supreme Court should come forward to resolve the problems of the litigants,” they added.

Police have lodged a First Information Report against lawyers on complaint of a citizen on charges of murder attempt and hurling threats on a Civil Judge Shaukat Hayyat last week. This sparked unrest and series of protests by the lawyers who have locked the doors of judicial complex, doubling the miseries of the litigants.

SP Potohar Syed Ali, when contacted, said that police were trying to negotiate with representatives of the DBA to sort out the matter.