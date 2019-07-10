Share:

Islamabad - PPP’s Senator Rehman Malik has strongly rejected reports that he has refused to sign the no-confidence resolution against the Senate chairman.

A statement issued by the senator’s spokesman on Tuesday said Rehman Malik and other PPP senators signed the resolution even before the start of the meeting of the opposition parties. The report of his refusal to sign is a pack of lies and there is no truth in it, the statement added.

It further said the signatures of Rehman Malik exists at number three on the list of senators who signed the resolution. Rehman Malik said that he has never gone against the decisions of the party leadership. An attempt has been made to damage his repute, he added in the statement. There has been no argument between him and Senator Sherry Rehman.

The government has made an attempt to make the opposition meeting controversial by planting a fabricated news, he said and added he has directed his legal team to send a notice to the concerned reporter and the TV channel. He also asked his lawyer to submit a complaint in PEMRA regarding this report.