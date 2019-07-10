Share:

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - The Accountability Court-I (AC-I) of Islamabad Tuesday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Safdar on July 19 for submitting a fabricated trust deed in the Avenfield property reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the summon notice to the PML-N leader on an application of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking a trial against Maryam for allegedly submitting the fake trust deed in London flats case.

The NAB stated in its plea that Maryam had submitted the fake trust deed related to the Avenefield flats to the accountability court during trial in a corruption reference.

It may be mentioned that the accountability court on July 6, 2018 sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years imprisonment along with a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty in the Avenfield properties case.

The court also announced seven-year imprisonment for Maryam with a fine £2 million whereas her husband Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar was given a one year jail term.

The convict were released in September last year after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended their sentences. The NAB challenged the IHC order in the Supreme Court.

Later Tuesday, in a series of tweets, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz warned the government of ‘consequences’ if she was summoned in any case.

Maryam sought views of her followers on social media that whether she should boycott the proceedings of new reference or to appear before NAB court to expose the baseless cases and government’s victimisation. “Summon me at your own risk. You will neither be able to hear nor bear my arguments. Lest you should repent summoning me afterwards,” she warned in a tweet.

She lamented that after she exposed all conspiracies in her press conference, the government lodged a new case. She asked the people whether she should attend the NAB or mot. “Instead of giving replies to my queries, government has filed a new case in desperation. I ask people whether I should appear before the NAB which was hostage to audio/video,” she said in another tweet.

Maryam said that she had already made it clear that disclosures at press conference could lead to further victimisation. “Didn’t I predict that? Wasn’t I expecting that? Didn’t I know what was coming? Didn’t I know the lowest this infamous gang can stoop to? YES I did. Make no mistake,” one of her tweet reads.

She also drew attention towards an international embarrassment government faced after its media handlers spread fake invitation of Russian government to PM Imran Khan. “Not only National, but international embarrassment. The take home point is, never get ‘SELECTED’. No one will respect you,” one of her tweet referred to Russian media which denied Pakistan media reports that PM Imran Khan had been invited to the Eastern Economic Forum.