Share:

Lahore - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has issued directives to formally train doctors and paramedical staff for implementation of Punjab Patients Safety Programme.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of the World Health Organisation at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Tuesday, the minister said: “Training will be arranged under the supervision of WHO representatives.”

She said quality healthcare service delivery is the top priority of the government.

The WHO representatives will brief doctors and paramedical staff about the importance of Punjab Patients Safety Programme that is an important feature of 10-Year Health Sector Strategy Programme. Secretary of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhter Zaman, Special Secretary Mudassir Waheed Malik, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Hussain Jaffery, Samra Albalwani from WHO, Mathew Nechson, Dr. Zakiruddind Ahmed, Dr Saima Aslam, Aneefa Baloch, Basim Zahid, Prof Javed Ch, Dr Hafiz Shahid and others were present on this occasion.

Hepatitis screening camps to be set up

The Directorate General Health Services Punjab will establish medical camps for screening of Hepatitis B & C patients from July 18 in various hospitals of the provincial capital, reported APP. DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir took this initiative on the instructions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The camps would be set up at Mian Munshi Teaching Hospital, Govt Maternity Hospital Chohan Road, Govt Mozang Hospital, Diagnostic Centre Sanatnagar, Govt Bilal Ganj Filter Clinic and in mobile health unit at Outfall Road. Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Dr Haroon said that the purpose of setting up of these camps is to provide free treatment facilities and creating awareness among people regarding Hepatitis B & C. Medical camps will be set up with the cooperation of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme and PK Labs.