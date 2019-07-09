Share:

ISLAMABAD - A minor girl is struggling for life at a local hospital after someone possibly assaulted and then threw her in the bushes near her home in a Bhara Kahu locality on Monday night, according to the police.

Zafar Abbas, son of Allah Baksh, resident of Bhara Kahu, told the police that some unidentified person picked his daughter Fatima Zafar, 4, when she was standing in front of the house on the night of July 8.

“She was enjoying rain when some unknown person picked her and later threw her in the nearby bushes after abusing and strangling her throat,” he narrated. The parents later found the minor unconscious and immediately shifted her to Polyclinic hospital and later to the PIMS hospital. She is under treatment in the ICU of the hospital, according to the police. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused under section 377-B, 324 of the PPC and further investigation is underway.

According to DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar-ud-Din Syed, they had constituted two teams to ensure arrest of the accused involved in the rape case registered at Bhara Kahu police station. One team would be headed by SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer and the other by SP (City) Aamir Khan Niazi to arrest the culprit.

The DIG (Operations) said that 30 suspects had been held in connection with the case and investigation was underway. He said that IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar had directed to accelerate investigation and efforts are underway to arrest the criminals.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar and the DIG (Operations) along with heads of investigation teams visited PIMS hospital to enquire about the health of the girl. They also visited the crime scene and the IGP issued directions to the concerned officials to resolve the case as early as possible.

The DIG said that police teams were in contact with the family members of the girl and investigation had been started to nab the perpetrator of the heinous crime.

He said that both teams would submit reports to the IGP and DIG (Operations) on daily basis.

The incidents are on the rise in Islamabad and this is second such incident in Bhara Kahu in just one week time.