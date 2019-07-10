Share:

ISLAMABAD - A five-member delegation from Emirates NBD Bank called on the Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, on Tuesday. The delegation was led by Fahad Al Qasim, CEO Emirates NBD Capital Limited. The adviser welcomed the delegation and expressed confidence that mutually beneficial relationship with the bank will further strengthen in future. After thanking the Adviser for an opportunity to meet the finance team, the CEO of NBD (National Bank of Dubai) gave a brief introduction of his bank and the financial services they offer. He informed that Emirates NBD is the largest banking group in the region by assets. The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and representative offices in China and Indonesia, briefed the CEO. The Adviser thanked the delegation for its visit and said that they are welcome to bid for ventures that the government is planning under various programs.