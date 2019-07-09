Share:

MULTAN-Chairman Kashmir Committee and progressive farmer Syed Fakhar Imam has said that we need to adopt crop production technology to boost the production of mango, apple, date, banana and vegetables.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of three-day mango festival organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture here the other day, he said that England adopted technology and overcame the world and then France followed in the footsteps of England and achieved tremendous success. He pointed out that we lagged far behind from developed nations because we did not adopt latest techniques and technology. “We’ll have to give up old methods and use new machinery and technology to increase our per acre yield,” he asserted.

Citing examples, he said that apparently USA and China are foes but still four lac Chinese students are getting latest education in USA. “When it comes to making advances in science and technology, they shun their differences and sit together,” he added.

He pointed out that the farmers and gardeners working in mango orchards are illiterate which resulted in low mango yield. He said that we need to develop mango nurseries approved from certified labs besides planting such varieties which were in high demand in the market. He said that the quality of fruit and its packing played key role in value addition.

Speaking on this occasion, provincial minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said that we would have to go for high value crops if we want to make progress. He warned that Pakistan’s population is growing at an alarming rate while the land for cultivation is shrinking. He said that Pakistani mango possessed a unique taste and the price of just four mangoes was 30 dollars in China. He said that the country could earn precious foreign exchange by producing value added mango products.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr ASif Ali said that over 70 stalls were set up during the festival where more than 100 varieties of mango were put on display. He added that a new variety-Medicine Mango-was also presented for display for the first time. He hoped that the mango festival would deliver benefit to the farmers and this region at large as it would open the doors of new markets to the mango growers.

Later on, a competition to prepare dishes from mango was also held and professional and non professional chefs from different hotels, restaurants, training institutes and students participated in it.