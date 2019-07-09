Share:

NOORPUR THAL-Renowned educationist Faiz Hassan has been posted as Deputy District Education Officer Noorpur Thal while his predecessor Sheikh Amjad Ejaz has been posted as Deputy District Education Officer Athara Hazari.

Faiz Hassan has assumed the charge of his post. His joining is a valuable addition in the Education Department Noorpur Thal. Earlier, he has served as DDO Mankera. After taking charge as DDO Noorpur Thal, Faiz Hassan during a media talk said: “I will try my best for the betterment of all the educational institutions under my command and control.” He said Punjab government is taking special steps for quality education. He stressed upon the teachers to perform their duties with whole heartedly. Assistant Education Officer Asif Niazi, Punjab Teachers Union local leader Malik Dost Muhammad Sithar and others were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, Deputy District Education Officer Piplan Dr Malik Munir Hussain Kallu, Assistant Education Officer Malik Sarfraz Ahmed Awan, Assistant Education Officer Physical Education Khushab Abid Hussain Bhatti and others congratulated Faiz Hassan on assuming the office.