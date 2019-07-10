Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said new industrial policy will augur well for the people by generating employment opportunities for 1.2 million citizens.

In a press statement, the chief minister said that working capacity of 0.5 million workers will also be enhanced through this policy. He said government was striving for a 10 per cent average annual increase in industrial growth.

He said that setting up of small and medium size industry will be encouraged by the government under a loan support program as it will generate employment opportunities for millions of people.

Buzdar reiterated that interests of the traders and industrialists will be safeguarded and necessary incentives will be given to them because the development of the national economy was directly linked with the strengthening of trade and industry. He said that business-related facilitations will be provided through business registration portal and one window centres will be set up for facilitating traders and industrialists.

1.2 million to get jobs

Chief minister said that Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate will be established in Faisalabad where a huge industrial hub will be set up on an area of 3317 acres with an amount of Rs.23 billion. He said that nine industrial centres will be established on ten thousand acres of land to promote the industry in the province and added that necessary steps are being taken in this regard. Along with it, 150 acres of land has been provided in Gujranwala while 63 acres of land is arranged in Wazirabad for setting up small industrial estates. He said that six thousand citizens will get different types of employment opportunities due to the direct investment of six foreign companies. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab University of Technology will be established in Rasool area of Mandi Bahauddin with an amount of Rs.2 billion. Moreover, seven thousand graduates of TEVTA institutions will be given interest-free loans, he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said in a statement that the mission of setting up of a welfare state has been started and the target will be achieved soon. He said that the protection of rights of the citizens and their welfare is the responsibility of the state. The government is following the agenda of public welfare under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The government wants to do a lot for the welfare of the needy segments of the society and the purpose of Ehsas Program is to heal the pain of the people, concluded the Chief Minister.