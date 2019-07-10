Share:

New Zealand has qualified for the final of the ICC World Cup 2019, beating India by 18 runs in the semi final at Manchester today.

A stunning counterattacking innings from Ravindra Jadeja, when the chips were down, went in vain as India fell short by 18 runs against New Zealand in the thrilling first semifinal at Old Trafford.

With the heavy loss of early wickets — India were 5 for 3 — the asking rate kept increasing, but it was a big stand between Jadeja and MS Dhoni that gave India hope.

The match that went into the second day, due to rain, ended with Jadeja making 77 (59 balls) and Dhoni making 50 before he was run out in the 49th over.

New Zealand reached their second World Cup final and they will meet either England or Australia.

India was 150-6 and needing 90 more runs to win off the last 10 overs against New Zealand in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were sharing an excellent partnership for the seventh wicket and appeared to be India’s last hope at Old Trafford.

India were praying for a World Cup miracle from veteran batsman MS Dhoni after a stunning top-order collapse left them reeling in Wednesday's dramatic semifinal run-chase against New Zealand.

India lost key batsmen Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for just one run each as they slumped to five for three and were 24 for four when Dinesh Karthik was out for six.

Hardik Pandya tried to steady the ship but when he fell for 32, India were 92 for six off 30.3 overs needing a further 148 runs to reach a victory target of 240 at Old Trafford.

Dhoni, India's captain when they won the 2011 World Cup on home soil, was then 10 not out.