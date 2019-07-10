Share:

LAHORE - The 52nd death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah was observed with reverence and respect across the country on Tuesday.

The Nazaria Pakistan Trust held Quran Khawani at Aiwain-i-Karkunan-e-Pakistan in collaboration with Tehrik-e-Pakistan Workers Trust.

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmad, Mian Farooq Altaf, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Prof Dr Perveen Khan, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Joosh and other personalities of different walks of life attended the mehfil. Paying tribute that they said Jinnah was still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle in Pakistan movement.

They said that Fatima Jinnah was referred to as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her dynamic role in the Pakistan freedom. She died in Karachi on July 9, 1967.