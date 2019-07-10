Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani players produced mixed results in the Penang Junior Open on Tuesday. In Under-13, Saboor Kahn lost second round match against Indian Nickhileshwar 0-3, 10-12, 4-11 and 5-11. Earlier, Saboor had won first round match against Chinese Du Menghau 3-0, 13-11, 11-7 and 11-6, Abdullah Nawaz after getting bye in the first round won second round match against Indian Teerth Jilka 3-0, 11-0, 11-3 and 11-4.

In Under-15, Humam Ahmad won first round match against Malaysian Kavlijeet Singh 3-0, 11-1, 11-0 and 11-0 while M Hanif won first round match against Malaysian Euwen Liaw 3-0, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-7. In Under-17, Hasnain Ali after winning first round match against Malaysian Ang Lin 3-0, 11-9, 11-9 and 11-7, lost the second round match against Hong Kong’s Au Lap Man 0-3, 5-11, 7-11 and 2-11. Ashab Irfan got bye in the first round and won the second round match against Malaysian Yugal Eshwar 3-0, 11-3, 11-4 and 11-6. Waleed Khalil got bye in the first round and lost the second round match against New Zealand’s Leo Fatialova 0-3, 9-11, 6-11 and 7-11. In Under-19, Naveed ur Rehman will play first round match today (Wednesday).